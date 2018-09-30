CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

812 FPUS51 KOKX 300951

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

551 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

CTZ009-302200-

Southern Fairfield-

551 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ005-302200-

Northern Fairfield-

551 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ010-302200-

Southern New Haven-

551 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

CTZ006-302200-

Northern New Haven-

551 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ011-302200-

Southern Middlesex-

551 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ007-302200-

Northern Middlesex-

551 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ012-302200-

Southern New London-

551 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ008-302200-

Northern New London-

551 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

