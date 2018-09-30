CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
551 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
Southern Fairfield-
551 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
Northern Fairfield-
551 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
Southern New Haven-
551 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
Northern New Haven-
551 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
Southern Middlesex-
551 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
Northern Middlesex-
551 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
Southern New London-
551 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
Northern New London-
551 AM EDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
