CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 1, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1138 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

CTZ009-020815-

Southern Fairfield-

1138 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ005-020815-

Northern Fairfield-

1138 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ010-020815-

Southern New Haven-

1138 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ006-020815-

Northern New Haven-

1138 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ011-020815-

Southern Middlesex-

1138 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ007-020815-

Northern Middlesex-

1138 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ012-020815-

Southern New London-

1138 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

CTZ008-020815-

Northern New London-

1138 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

