CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

310 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

Northern Fairfield-

310 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern New Haven-

310 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern Middlesex-

310 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern New London-

310 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Fairfield-

310 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern New Haven-

310 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Southern Middlesex-

310 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Southern New London-

310 PM EST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

