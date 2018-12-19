CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 18, 2018

_____

327 FPUS51 KOKX 191124

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

624 AM EST Wed Dec 19 2018

CTZ009-192115-

Southern Fairfield-

624 AM EST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Intermittent showers, mainly in

the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ005-192115-

Northern Fairfield-

624 AM EST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising to around 50 after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Intermittent showers, mainly in

the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ010-192115-

Southern New Haven-

624 AM EST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s

after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Intermittent showers, mainly in

the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ006-192115-

Northern New Haven-

624 AM EST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 40. Temperature rising to around 50 after

midnight. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Intermittent showers, mainly in

the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ011-192115-

Southern Middlesex-

624 AM EST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s

after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Rain may be heavy at

times. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Intermittent showers, mainly in

the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ007-192115-

Northern Middlesex-

624 AM EST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising to around 50 after

midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Intermittent showers, mainly in

the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower

40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ012-192115-

Southern New London-

624 AM EST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s

after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Rain may be heavy at

times. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Intermittent showers, mainly in

the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ008-192115-

Northern New London-

624 AM EST Wed Dec 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising to around 50 after

midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Intermittent showers, mainly in

the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

