CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 24, 2018
774 FPUS51 KOKX 250916
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
416 AM EST Tue Dec 25 2018
CTZ005-252200-
Northern Fairfield-
416 AM EST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with rain with snow, freezing rain and sleet likely after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
CTZ006-252200-
Northern New Haven-
416 AM EST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet likely after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cooler
with highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
CTZ007-252200-
Northern Middlesex-
416 AM EST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with rain, snow likely, a chance of freezing rain and
sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around
30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cooler
with highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
CTZ008-252200-
Northern New London-
416 AM EST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with rain likely, a chance of snow, freezing rain and
sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Not
as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cooler
with highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
CTZ009-252200-
Southern Fairfield-
416 AM EST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
CTZ010-252200-
Southern New Haven-
416 AM EST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
CTZ011-252200-
Southern Middlesex-
416 AM EST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
CTZ012-252200-
Southern New London-
416 AM EST Tue Dec 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
