CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 4, 2019

_____

425 FPUS51 KOKX 050825

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

325 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

CTZ005-052115-

Northern Fairfield-

325 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the

evening, then snow, sleet and rain likely after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow

showers in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ009-052115-

Southern Fairfield-

325 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, sleet and rain in the

evening, then rain, snow and sleet likely after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ006-052115-

Northern New Haven-

325 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the

evening, then snow, sleet and rain likely after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ010-052115-

Southern New Haven-

325 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, sleet and rain in the

evening, then rain, snow and sleet likely after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ007-052115-

Northern Middlesex-

325 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the

evening, then snow, sleet and rain likely after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising

into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ011-052115-

Southern Middlesex-

325 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the

evening, then rain, snow and sleet likely after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Temperature

rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ008-052115-

Northern New London-

325 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the

evening, then snow, sleet and rain likely after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising

into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ012-052115-

Southern New London-

325 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the

evening, then rain, snow and sleet likely after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Temperature

rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather