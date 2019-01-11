CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1148 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

Northern Fairfield-

1148 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northern New Haven-

1148 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northern Middlesex-

1148 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northern New London-

1148 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southern Fairfield-

1148 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southern New Haven-

1148 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southern Middlesex-

1148 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 22. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern New London-

1148 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 21. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

