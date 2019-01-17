CT New York NY Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019
CTZ009-181000-
Southern Fairfield-
628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow this evening, then snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs around 40. East winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet in the evening, then freezing
rain and sleet after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows
in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then snow,
freezing rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Additional light
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into
the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs
around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
CTZ005-181000-
Northern Fairfield-
628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow this evening, then snow after
midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows 16 to 22.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs
in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Sleet. Snow in the evening, then freezing rain
and snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in the
lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, sleet and rain in the morning, then
snow, sleet likely with freezing rain in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.
Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above.
Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above
zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
CTZ010-181000-
Southern New Haven-
628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this evening, then
snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in
the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Sleet. Snow in the evening, then freezing rain,
snow and rain after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in
the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then snow,
sleet, rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional light
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into
the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs
around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill
values as low as zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
CTZ006-181000-
Northern New Haven-
628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow this evening, then snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 20.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain, sleet
and snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in the
lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, sleet and rain in the morning, then
snow, sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional light
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling
into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above.
Wind chill values as low as 15 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values
as low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
CTZ011-181000-
Southern Middlesex-
628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this evening, then
snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in
the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a slight
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation
around an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast
in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Sleet. Snow in the evening, then snow, rain and
freezing rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in
the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Sleet with a chance of snow in the afternoon.
Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.
Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs
15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
5 below in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as
low as zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 30s.
CTZ007-181000-
Northern Middlesex-
628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this evening, then
snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows
around 20. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a slight
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation
around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain, sleet
and snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in the
lower 20s. Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight. East
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then
snow, sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional light
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into
the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows 5 to 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs
10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
CTZ012-181000-
Southern New London-
628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around
an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a slight
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation
around an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Sleet. Snow in the evening, then snow, rain and
freezing rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in
the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. A chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain in the
afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs
15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
5 below in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as
low as zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40.
CTZ008-181000-
Northern New London-
628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around
an inch. Lows around 19. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a slight
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation
around an inch. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet, freezing rain,
snow and rain after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in
the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after
midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Sleet in the morning, then sleet, freezing rain
with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into
the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows 5 to 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs
10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as
low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
