CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019

922 FPUS51 KOKX 180852

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

CTZ009-182115-

Southern Fairfield-

352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Highs

around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet, snow, freezing

rain and rain after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then snow,

freezing rain and sleet likely in the afternoon. Additional light

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs

15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

$$

CTZ005-182115-

Northern Fairfield-

352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 30. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow, sleet and

freezing rain after midnight. Heavy snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then snow,

sleet and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Additional light

snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Temperature falling into the

lower 20s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs

10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

$$

CTZ010-182115-

Southern New Haven-

352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning. Highs around

40. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet, snow, rain and

freezing rain after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, rain and sleet in the morning, then

freezing rain, sleet likely with a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs

around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 30. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

$$

CTZ006-182115-

Northern New Haven-

352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow, freezing rain

and sleet after midnight. Heavy snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then snow,

sleet and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Additional light

snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Temperature falling into the

lower 20s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

$$

CTZ011-182115-

Southern Middlesex-

352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain this

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow, sleet and rain

after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then sleet,

freezing rain with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional

light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north with gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows 5 to

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon.

$$

CTZ007-182115-

Northern Middlesex-

352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow, sleet, rain and

freezing rain after midnight. Heavy snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, rain and sleet in the morning, then

sleet, freezing rain with a chance of snow in the afternoon.

Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

$$

CTZ012-182115-

Southern New London-

352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain this

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow, sleet and rain

after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then sleet,

freezing rain with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional

light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows 5 to

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon.

$$

CTZ008-182115-

Northern New London-

352 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow, rain, sleet and

freezing rain after midnight. Heavy snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after

midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then sleet,

freezing rain with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional

light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

5 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon.

$$

