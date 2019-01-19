CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

350 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

Southern Fairfield-

350 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST SUNDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Rain, freezing rain and sleet after midnight.

Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth

of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain with freezing rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Little or

no additional snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 6 above. Northwest

winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 14 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and

sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ005-192130-

Northern Fairfield-

350 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Snow and

sleet accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a

tenth of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then a chance of

freezing rain with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into

the lower 20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 2 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 17 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

around 12. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 18 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain, snow

and sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

CTZ010-192130-

Southern New Haven-

350 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST SUNDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Rain, freezing rain and sleet after midnight.

Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of

freezing rain, a slight chance of snow and sleet in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Little or

no additional snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into

the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 7 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 13 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain, snow

and sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ006-192130-

Northern New Haven-

350 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Snow and

sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a

tenth of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then a chance of

freezing rain with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the morning. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the

lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 2 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 18 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 19 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain, snow

and sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

CTZ011-192130-

Southern Middlesex-

350 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST SUNDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Rain, freezing rain and sleet after midnight.

Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain,

rain with a slight chance of sleet in the afternoon. Rain may be

heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

north with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 7 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 13 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain, snow

and sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ007-192130-

Northern Middlesex-

350 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Sleet, freezing rain and rain after midnight.

Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth

of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of

freezing rain, a slight chance of snow and sleet in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Little or

no additional snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into

the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 4 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

around 12. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 16 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 15 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain, snow

and sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

CTZ012-192130-

Southern New London-

350 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST SUNDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Rain, freezing rain and sleet after midnight.

Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after

midnight. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely, a slight chance

of freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Little or no additional sleet accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in

the afternoon. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 6 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 14 below after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature

rising into the lower 30s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain, snow

and sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ008-192130-

Northern New London-

350 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Sleet, rain and freezing rain after midnight.

Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after

midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then freezing rain likely with a

slight chance of sleet in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Little or no additional sleet accumulation.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 4 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 16 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

around 12. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 16 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain, snow

and sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

