CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019

_____

727 FPUS51 KOKX 211154

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

654 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019

CTZ005-212215-

Northern Fairfield-

654 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated flurries this morning. Much

colder with highs around 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph

after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 19.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

$$

CTZ006-212215-

Northern New Haven-

654 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated flurries this morning. Much

colder with highs around 9 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 13 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

$$

CTZ007-212215-

Northern Middlesex-

654 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated flurries this morning. Much

colder with highs around 9 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 13 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 16.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

$$

CTZ008-212215-

Northern New London-

654 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated flurries this morning, then

mostly cloudy this afternoon. Much colder with highs around

9 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Cold with lows around 1 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 16.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

$$

CTZ009-212215-

Southern Fairfield-

654 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated flurries this morning. Blustery

and much colder with highs around 13. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as

19 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows around

7 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

$$

CTZ010-212215-

Southern New Haven-

654 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated flurries this morning. Blustery

and much colder with highs around 12. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as

18 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows around

6 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

$$

CTZ011-212215-

Southern Middlesex-

654 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated flurries this morning. Blustery

and much colder with highs around 12. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows around

5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to

20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

$$

CTZ012-212215-

Southern New London-

654 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated flurries this morning, then

mostly cloudy this afternoon. Blustery and much colder with highs

around 12. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Blustery, cold with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as

13 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 19.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather