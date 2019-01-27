CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 26, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

Southern Fairfield-

534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow and rain

likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northern Fairfield-

534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as zero in the morning.

Southern New Haven-

534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south with gusts

up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely

with a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northern New Haven-

534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely

with a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as zero in the morning.

Southern Middlesex-

534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this morning, then becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely

with a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Brisk with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northern Middlesex-

534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this morning,

then becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 15. Wind chill values

as low as 15 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

Southern New London-

534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this morning, then becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely

with a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Brisk with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Brisk, cooler with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northern New London-

534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this

morning, then becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 5 above. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 15. Wind chill values

as low as 15 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

