CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 9, 2019

_____

752 FPUS51 KOKX 100916

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

416 AM EST Sun Feb 10 2019

CTZ009-102300-

Southern Fairfield-

416 AM EST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then sleet, snow and rain in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ005-102300-

Northern Fairfield-

416 AM EST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 18. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow, sleet and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, sleet and freezing rain in the evening,

then rain likely with freezing rain after midnight. Little or no

additional sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ010-102300-

Southern New Haven-

416 AM EST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow, sleet and rain

in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and sleet in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning. A

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ006-102300-

Northern New Haven-

416 AM EST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and sleet in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Sleet, rain and freezing rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Little or no additional sleet

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ011-102300-

Southern Middlesex-

416 AM EST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow, sleet and rain

in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning. A

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ007-102300-

Northern Middlesex-

416 AM EST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and sleet in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, sleet and freezing rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Little or no additional sleet

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning. A

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ012-102300-

Southern New London-

416 AM EST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow and

rain in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning. A

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ008-102300-

Northern New London-

416 AM EST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow and

sleet in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, sleet and freezing rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Little or no additional sleet

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning. A

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

