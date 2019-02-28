CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019
_____
983 FPUS51 KOKX 281035
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
535 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
CTZ005-282115-
Northern Fairfield-
535 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper
20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
$$
CTZ006-282115-
Northern New Haven-
535 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
$$
CTZ007-282115-
Northern Middlesex-
535 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
CTZ008-282115-
Northern New London-
535 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
CTZ009-282115-
Southern Fairfield-
535 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
CTZ010-282115-
Southern New Haven-
535 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
CTZ011-282115-
Southern Middlesex-
535 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
CTZ012-282115-
Southern New London-
535 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather