National Weather Service New York NY

535 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

CTZ005-282115-

Northern Fairfield-

535 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

CTZ006-282115-

Northern New Haven-

535 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

CTZ007-282115-

Northern Middlesex-

535 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

CTZ008-282115-

Northern New London-

535 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

CTZ009-282115-

Southern Fairfield-

535 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

CTZ010-282115-

Southern New Haven-

535 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

CTZ011-282115-

Southern Middlesex-

535 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

CTZ012-282115-

Southern New London-

535 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

