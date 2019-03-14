CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 13, 2019
_____
677 FPUS51 KOKX 140824
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
424 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
CTZ005-142100-
Northern Fairfield-
424 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ009-142100-
Southern Fairfield-
424 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ006-142100-
Northern New Haven-
424 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Areas of fog. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ010-142100-
Southern New Haven-
424 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ007-142100-
Northern Middlesex-
424 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ011-142100-
Southern Middlesex-
424 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ008-142100-
Northern New London-
424 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ012-142100-
Southern New London-
424 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather