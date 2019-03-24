CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 23, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

353 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

Northern Fairfield-

353 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Southern Fairfield-

353 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern New Haven-

353 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Southern New Haven-

353 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Middlesex-

353 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Southern Middlesex-

353 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern New London-

353 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern New London-

353 AM EDT Sun Mar 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

