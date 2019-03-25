CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 24, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 25 2019

Northern Fairfield-

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Sprinkles. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Fairfield-

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Sprinkles. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Sprinkles. Flurries after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Northern New Haven-

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

Southern New Haven-

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Sprinkles. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with sprinkles in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Middlesex-

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with

sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Middlesex-

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Sprinkles. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with sprinkles in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern New London-

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Sprinkles. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern New London-

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Sprinkles. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with sprinkles in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

