CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 27, 2019

_____

337 FPUS51 KOKX 280728

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

328 AM EDT Thu Mar 28 2019

CTZ005-282015-

Northern Fairfield-

328 AM EDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

CTZ009-282015-

Southern Fairfield-

328 AM EDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ006-282015-

Northern New Haven-

328 AM EDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ010-282015-

Southern New Haven-

328 AM EDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

CTZ007-282015-

Northern Middlesex-

328 AM EDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ011-282015-

Southern Middlesex-

328 AM EDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

CTZ008-282015-

Northern New London-

328 AM EDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

CTZ012-282015-

Southern New London-

328 AM EDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather