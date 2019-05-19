CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 18, 2019
_____
945 FPUS51 KOKX 190841
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
441 AM EDT Sun May 19 2019
CTZ005-192115-
Northern Fairfield-
441 AM EDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of
showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ009-192115-
Southern Fairfield-
441 AM EDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this
morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ006-192115-
Northern New Haven-
441 AM EDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ010-192115-
Southern New Haven-
441 AM EDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ007-192115-
Northern Middlesex-
441 AM EDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ011-192115-
Southern Middlesex-
441 AM EDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ008-192115-
Northern New London-
441 AM EDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ012-192115-
Southern New London-
441 AM EDT Sun May 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near
steady temperature around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather