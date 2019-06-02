CT New York NY Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019
Northern Fairfield-
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with showers
likely with thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west
around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Southern Fairfield-
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,
then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern New Haven-
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with showers
likely with thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west
around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Southern New Haven-
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, frequent
lightning, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Northern Middlesex-
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, frequent
lightning, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Southern Middlesex-
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Northern New London-
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Southern New London-
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
