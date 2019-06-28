CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 27, 2019
454 FPUS51 KOKX 280723
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
323 AM EDT Fri Jun 28 2019
CTZ005-282130-
Northern Fairfield-
323 AM EDT Fri Jun 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ009-282130-
Southern Fairfield-
323 AM EDT Fri Jun 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ006-282130-
Northern New Haven-
323 AM EDT Fri Jun 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling
into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ010-282130-
Southern New Haven-
323 AM EDT Fri Jun 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ007-282130-
Northern Middlesex-
323 AM EDT Fri Jun 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling
into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ011-282130-
Southern Middlesex-
323 AM EDT Fri Jun 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ008-282130-
Northern New London-
323 AM EDT Fri Jun 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ012-282130-
Southern New London-
323 AM EDT Fri Jun 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
