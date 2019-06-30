CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 29, 2019

_____

205 FPUS51 KOKX 300710

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

310 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019

CTZ005-302015-

Northern Fairfield-

310 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

CTZ009-302015-

Southern Fairfield-

310 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

CTZ006-302015-

Northern New Haven-

310 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail. Highs around 80. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

CTZ010-302015-

Southern New Haven-

310 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail. Highs around 80. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

CTZ007-302015-

Northern Middlesex-

310 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows around

60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

CTZ011-302015-

Southern Middlesex-

310 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail. Highs around 80. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

CTZ008-302015-

Northern New London-

310 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows around

60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

CTZ012-302015-

Southern New London-

310 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather