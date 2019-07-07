CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 6, 2019

143 FPUS51 KOKX 070718

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

318 AM EDT Sun Jul 7 2019

CTZ005-072015-

Northern Fairfield-

318 AM EDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ009-072015-

Southern Fairfield-

318 AM EDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ006-072015-

Northern New Haven-

318 AM EDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ010-072015-

Southern New Haven-

318 AM EDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ007-072015-

Northern Middlesex-

318 AM EDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ011-072015-

Southern Middlesex-

318 AM EDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ008-072015-

Northern New London-

318 AM EDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ012-072015-

Southern New London-

318 AM EDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

