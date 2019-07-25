CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 24, 2019

_____

435 FPUS51 KOKX 250709

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

309 AM EDT Thu Jul 25 2019

CTZ005-252015-

Northern Fairfield-

309 AM EDT Thu Jul 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

CTZ009-252015-

Southern Fairfield-

309 AM EDT Thu Jul 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ006-252015-

Northern New Haven-

309 AM EDT Thu Jul 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

CTZ010-252015-

Southern New Haven-

309 AM EDT Thu Jul 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ007-252015-

Northern Middlesex-

309 AM EDT Thu Jul 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

CTZ011-252015-

Southern Middlesex-

309 AM EDT Thu Jul 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ008-252015-

Northern New London-

309 AM EDT Thu Jul 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ012-252015-

Southern New London-

309 AM EDT Thu Jul 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather