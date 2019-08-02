CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 1, 2019

038 FPUS51 KOKX 020725

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

CTZ005-022015-

Northern Fairfield-

325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ009-022015-

Southern Fairfield-

325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ006-022015-

Northern New Haven-

325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ010-022015-

Southern New Haven-

325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ007-022015-

Northern Middlesex-

325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ011-022015-

Southern Middlesex-

325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ008-022015-

Northern New London-

325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ012-022015-

Southern New London-

325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

