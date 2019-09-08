CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 7, 2019

_____

466 FPUS51 KOKX 080724

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

324 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

CTZ005-082015-

Northern Fairfield-

324 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ009-082015-

Southern Fairfield-

324 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ006-082015-

Northern New Haven-

324 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ010-082015-

Southern New Haven-

324 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ007-082015-

Northern Middlesex-

324 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ011-082015-

Southern Middlesex-

324 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ008-082015-

Northern New London-

324 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ012-082015-

Southern New London-

324 AM EDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather