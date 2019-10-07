CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 6, 2019
_____
958 FPUS51 KOKX 070725
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
CTZ005-072015-
Northern Fairfield-
325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ009-072015-
Southern Fairfield-
325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ006-072015-
Northern New Haven-
325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ010-072015-
Southern New Haven-
325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ007-072015-
Northern Middlesex-
325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ011-072015-
Southern Middlesex-
325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ008-072015-
Northern New London-
325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ012-072015-
Southern New London-
325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy
with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
