CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 3, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

338 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

Northern Fairfield-

338 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern Fairfield-

338 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern New Haven-

338 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern New Haven-

338 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern Middlesex-

338 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern Middlesex-

338 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Colder with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern New London-

338 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern New London-

338 AM EST Mon Nov 4 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Cold with

highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

