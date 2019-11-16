CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

321 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019

Northern Fairfield-

321 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows 13 to 19. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

light sleet in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s.

Southern Fairfield-

321 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and light sleet in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.

Northern New Haven-

321 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, a slight chance of

freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s.

Southern New Haven-

321 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

Northern Middlesex-

321 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

light sleet in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s.

Southern Middlesex-

321 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern New London-

321 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

light sleet in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

Southern New London-

321 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

