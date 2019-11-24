CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 23, 2019

305 FPUS51 KOKX 240831

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

331 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

CTZ005-242130-

Northern Fairfield-

331 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

CTZ009-242130-

Southern Fairfield-

331 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ006-242130-

Northern New Haven-

331 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

CTZ010-242130-

Southern New Haven-

331 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ007-242130-

Northern Middlesex-

331 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into

the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

CTZ011-242130-

Southern Middlesex-

331 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into

the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ008-242130-

Northern New London-

331 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into

the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ012-242130-

Southern New London-

331 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into

the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

