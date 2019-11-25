CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 24, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

328 AM EST Mon Nov 25 2019

Northern Fairfield-

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

Southern Fairfield-

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

Northern New Haven-

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Southern New Haven-

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Northern Middlesex-

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Southern Middlesex-

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

Northern New London-

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Southern New London-

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

