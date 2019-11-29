CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019

488 FPUS51 KOKX 290836

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

336 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

CTZ005-292130-

Northern Fairfield-

336 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow, sleet and rain in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain. Additional

light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, sleet and freezing rain in the morning. Snow.

Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ009-292130-

Southern Fairfield-

336 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10

to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow, rain and sleet. Light snow accumulation. Cold

with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ006-292130-

Northern New Haven-

336 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain. Additional

light snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, sleet and freezing rain in the morning. Snow.

Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ010-292130-

Southern New Haven-

336 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs

around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ007-292130-

Northern Middlesex-

336 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain in the evening. Snow, sleet and

rain. Additional light snow accumulation. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sleet in the morning. Rain and snow. Additional light

snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ011-292130-

Southern Middlesex-

336 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10

to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 40. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Cold with highs around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ008-292130-

Northern New London-

336 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with rain and snow in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain in the evening.

Rain. Additional light snow accumulation. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold

with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ012-292130-

Southern New London-

336 AM EST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10

to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of snow after midnight. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

