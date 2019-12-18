CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2019

974 FPUS51 KOKX 181137

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

637 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

CTZ005-182115-

Northern Fairfield-

637 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with scattered

snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around

12. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ009-182115-

Southern Fairfield-

637 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with scattered

snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Lows around 15. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 2 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ006-182115-

Northern New Haven-

637 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with scattered

snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around

11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 6 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ010-182115-

Southern New Haven-

637 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 14.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 3 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ007-182115-

Northern Middlesex-

637 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around

11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ011-182115-

Southern Middlesex-

637 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. A chance of light

freezing spray after midnight. Blustery with lows around 14.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 4 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ008-182115-

Northern New London-

637 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around

11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 6 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ012-182115-

Southern New London-

637 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Blustery with lows

around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 4 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

