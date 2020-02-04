CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 3, 2020

_____

154 FPUS51 KOKX 040825

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

CTZ005-042115-

Northern Fairfield-

325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning.

Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance

of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely

after midnight. Light sleet accumulation possible. Lows in the

mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Rain. Little

or no additional sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ009-042115-

Southern Fairfield-

325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning.

Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Sleet, freezing rain with a

chance of rain after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ006-042115-

Northern New Haven-

325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely

after midnight. Light sleet accumulation possible. Lows in the

mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Rain. Little

or no additional sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ010-042115-

Southern New Haven-

325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Sleet, freezing rain likely

with a chance of rain after midnight. Light sleet accumulation

possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ007-042115-

Northern Middlesex-

325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely

after midnight. Light sleet accumulation possible. Lows in the

mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Rain. Little

or no additional sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ011-042115-

Southern Middlesex-

325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Sleet, freezing rain likely

with a chance of rain after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ008-042115-

Northern New London-

325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely

after midnight. Light sleet accumulation possible. Lows in the

mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Rain. Little

or no additional sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ012-042115-

Southern New London-

325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Sleet, freezing rain likely

with a chance of rain after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

