CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 8, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

216 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

CTZ009-090930-

Southern Fairfield-

216 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy,

cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ005-090930-

Northern Fairfield-

216 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy,

cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

CTZ010-090930-

Southern New Haven-

216 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ006-090930-

Northern New Haven-

216 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ011-090930-

Southern Middlesex-

216 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ007-090930-

Northern Middlesex-

216 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ012-090930-

Southern New London-

216 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ008-090930-

Northern New London-

216 AM EDT Sat May 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

