CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 21, 2020

_____

397 FPUS51 KOKX 220720

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

320 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

CTZ009-222015-

Southern Fairfield-

320 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ005-222015-

Northern Fairfield-

320 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ010-222015-

Southern New Haven-

320 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ006-222015-

Northern New Haven-

320 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ011-222015-

Southern Middlesex-

320 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ007-222015-

Northern Middlesex-

320 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ012-222015-

Southern New London-

320 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ008-222015-

Northern New London-

320 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

