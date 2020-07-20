CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

410 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

Southern Fairfield-

410 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Fairfield-

410 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then scattered thunderstorms with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern New Haven-

410 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern New Haven-

410 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Middlesex-

410 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values up to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Middlesex-

410 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a

chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern New London-

410 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then

mostly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values up to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern New London-

410 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

