CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020

_____

549 FPUS51 KOKX 030941

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

541 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

CTZ009-032015-

Southern Fairfield-

541 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts

up to 65 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ005-032015-

Northern Fairfield-

541 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid with lows

around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts

up to 65 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ010-032015-

Southern New Haven-

541 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southeast 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts

up to 65 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ006-032015-

Northern New Haven-

541 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing

to southeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts

up to 65 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ011-032015-

Southern Middlesex-

541 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. Cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts

up to 65 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ007-032015-

Northern Middlesex-

541 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to

southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts

up to 60 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ012-032015-

Southern New London-

541 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts

up to 60 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ008-032015-

Northern New London-

541 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts

up to 60 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather