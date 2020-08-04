CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 4, 2020
270 FPUS51 KOKX 041328
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
928 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
CTZ009-042015-
Southern Fairfield-
928 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 416 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy in
the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ005-042015-
Northern Fairfield-
928 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
...TORNADO WATCH 416 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy in
the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ010-042015-
Southern New Haven-
928 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 416 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy in
the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ006-042015-
Northern New Haven-
928 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
...TORNADO WATCH 416 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. Cloudy with
scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers late this morning,
then showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with tornadoes. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy in
the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ011-042015-
Southern Middlesex-
928 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 416 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy in
the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ007-042015-
Northern Middlesex-
928 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 416 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. Cloudy with
scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers late this morning,
then showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with tornadoes. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy in
the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ012-042015-
Southern New London-
928 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 416 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. Cloudy with
scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers late this morning,
then showers likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with tornadoes. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ008-042015-
Northern New London-
928 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 416 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. Cloudy with
scattered thunderstorms. A chance of showers late this morning,
then showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with tornadoes. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
