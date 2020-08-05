CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 5, 2020

_____

304 FPUS51 KOKX 051014

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

614 AM EDT Wed Aug 5 2020

CTZ009-052015-

Southern Fairfield-

614 AM EDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ005-052015-

Northern Fairfield-

614 AM EDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ010-052015-

Southern New Haven-

614 AM EDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ006-052015-

Northern New Haven-

614 AM EDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ011-052015-

Southern Middlesex-

614 AM EDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ007-052015-

Northern Middlesex-

614 AM EDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ012-052015-

Southern New London-

614 AM EDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ008-052015-

Northern New London-

614 AM EDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather