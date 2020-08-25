CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
CTZ009-250315-
Southern Fairfield-
1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs
around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Less humid with lows in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ005-250315-
Northern Fairfield-
1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ010-250315-
Southern New Haven-
1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs
around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ006-250315-
Northern New Haven-
1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ011-250315-
Southern Middlesex-
1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Less humid with lows in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ007-250315-
Northern Middlesex-
1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Less humid with lows around
60. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ012-250315-
Southern New London-
1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Less humid with lows in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ008-250315-
Northern New London-
1010 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Less humid with lows around
60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
