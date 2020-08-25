CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
Southern Fairfield-
346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this evening, then clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail,
and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northern Fairfield-
346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southern New Haven-
346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this evening, then clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail,
and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northern New Haven-
346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southern Middlesex-
346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this evening, then clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail,
and heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northern Middlesex-
346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southern New London-
346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening, then clear after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and
heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. More humid with highs around 80. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern New London-
346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,
large hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
