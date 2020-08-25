CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

_____

248 FPUS51 KOKX 251946

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

CTZ009-260800-

Southern Fairfield-

346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this evening, then clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail,

and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ005-260800-

Northern Fairfield-

346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ010-260800-

Southern New Haven-

346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this evening, then clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail,

and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ006-260800-

Northern New Haven-

346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ011-260800-

Southern Middlesex-

346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this evening, then clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail,

and heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ007-260800-

Northern Middlesex-

346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ012-260800-

Southern New London-

346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening, then clear after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. More humid with highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ008-260800-

Northern New London-

346 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 450 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,

large hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather