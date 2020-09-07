CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 6, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

415 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

Southern Fairfield-

415 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Fairfield-

415 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern New Haven-

415 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern New Haven-

415 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Middlesex-

415 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Middlesex-

415 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern New London-

415 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern New London-

415 AM EDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

