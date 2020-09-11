CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 10, 2020

_____

481 FPUS51 KOKX 110718

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

318 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020

CTZ009-112200-

Southern Fairfield-

318 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ005-112200-

Northern Fairfield-

318 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ010-112200-

Southern New Haven-

318 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ006-112200-

Northern New Haven-

318 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ011-112200-

Southern Middlesex-

318 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ007-112200-

Northern Middlesex-

318 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ012-112200-

Southern New London-

318 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ008-112200-

Northern New London-

318 AM EDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather