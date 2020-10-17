CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 16, 2020

_____

465 FPUS51 KOKX 170729

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

329 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

CTZ009-172130-

Southern Fairfield-

329 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ005-172130-

Northern Fairfield-

329 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ010-172130-

Southern New Haven-

329 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ006-172130-

Northern New Haven-

329 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ011-172130-

Southern Middlesex-

329 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ007-172130-

Northern Middlesex-

329 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ012-172130-

Southern New London-

329 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ008-172130-

Northern New London-

329 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with rain likely this morning, then sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather