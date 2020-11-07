CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

316 AM EST Sat Nov 7 2020

Southern Fairfield-

316 AM EST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Fairfield-

316 AM EST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern New Haven-

316 AM EST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern New Haven-

316 AM EST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Middlesex-

316 AM EST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Middlesex-

316 AM EST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern New London-

316 AM EST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern New London-

316 AM EST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

