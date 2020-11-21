CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 20, 2020

899 FPUS51 KOKX 210903

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

403 AM EST Sat Nov 21 2020

CTZ005-212115-

Northern Fairfield-

403 AM EST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of light rain and drizzle in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain and drizzle likely. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ009-212115-

Southern Fairfield-

403 AM EST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of light rain and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain and drizzle likely. Lows in the lower

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ006-212115-

Northern New Haven-

403 AM EST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle in the

evening, then light rain and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ010-212115-

Southern New Haven-

403 AM EST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle in the

evening, then light rain and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ007-212115-

Northern Middlesex-

403 AM EST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle in the

evening, then light rain and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ011-212115-

Southern Middlesex-

403 AM EST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle in the

evening, then light rain and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ008-212115-

Northern New London-

403 AM EST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle in the

evening, then light rain and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ012-212115-

Southern New London-

403 AM EST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle in the

evening, then light rain and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

