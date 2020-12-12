CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 11, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

402 AM EST Sat Dec 12 2020

Northern Fairfield-

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog

this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs around 40. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Fairfield-

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog

this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs around 50. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern New Haven-

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Areas of fog this morning, then patchy fog this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern New Haven-

.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog this morning. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Middlesex-

.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog this morning. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Middlesex-

.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog this morning. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern New London-

.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog this morning. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern New London-

.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog this morning. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

