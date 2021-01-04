CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 3, 2021

873 FPUS51 KOKX 040905

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

405 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

CTZ005-042115-

Northern Fairfield-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ009-042115-

Southern Fairfield-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ006-042115-

Northern New Haven-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ010-042115-

Southern New Haven-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ007-042115-

Northern Middlesex-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ011-042115-

Southern Middlesex-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ008-042115-

Northern New London-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ012-042115-

Southern New London-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

