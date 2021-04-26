CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 25, 2021

_____

631 FPUS51 KOKX 260743

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

343 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

CTZ005-262015-

Northern Fairfield-

343 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ009-262015-

Southern Fairfield-

343 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ006-262015-

Northern New Haven-

343 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ010-262015-

Southern New Haven-

343 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ007-262015-

Northern Middlesex-

343 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ011-262015-

Southern Middlesex-

343 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ008-262015-

Northern New London-

343 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ012-262015-

Southern New London-

343 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

